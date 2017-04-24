Islandia-based Empire Bancorp said an increase in its loan business helped first quarter net income rise nearly 79 percent to $868,000, the company said in a Monday statement.
The company also said total assets were $797 million at the end of March, a 14 percent year-over-year increase.
The parent company of Empire National Bank reported loans outstanding of $501.3 million, a 6 percent increase from the same period a year ago.
The bank has seen growth in commercial and industrial lending, said Douglas C. Manditch, chairman and chief executive at Empire Bancorp.
“We hired a commercial lender recently, so we have two now,” Manditch said. “We are looking to add one more.”
Manditch added that most of the bank’s lending business is on Long Island, where it also has four of its five branches. Empire also has one branch in Manhattan.
Empire shares were unchanged at $12.90 in midday trading Monday. The company’s shares are up 33 percent in the past year.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.