Energy Fitness, a Long Island-based fitness chain, is opening a new location in Huntington.
The franchise, which started in St. James in 2003, will now have four locations, all in Suffolk County, with the other two being in Fort Salonga and Miller Place. According to a company representative, the chain also plans an expansion into Nassau County in the coming year.
The new location, at 226 New York Ave., in a former fireplace store transformed into a 6,000-square-foot workout facility, underwent extensive renovations to turn into the new space.
According to a representative, Energy Fitness offers both team training sessions and one-on-one fitness programs, and aims to deliver energetic and effective workouts.
The Huntington location will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. It will also offer free daycare from 8 a.m. to noon daily.
The facility, which held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 6, is currently in a soft opening and signing up new members, with the official opening coming next week.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.