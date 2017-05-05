HONG KONG — Energy shares led a decline in global stock markets Friday after oil touched its lowest level in nearly six months on oversupply concerns.

KEEPING SCORE: European shares opened mostly lower, with France’s CAC 40 down 0.4 percent to 5,353.22 and Germany’s DAX down 0.4 percent to 12,605.37. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent at 7,260.49. Wall Street was poised to open lower. Dow futures slipped 0.1 percent to 20,856.00 and broader S&P 500 futures fell a fraction to 2,385.00.

CRUDE CONCERNS: U.S. benchmark crude oil futures fell briefly below the key $45 level before stabilizing. Oil is being hammered by uncertainty over whether the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will extend an agreement to cut production and worries that renewing the deal wouldn’t be enough to counter a growing glut. OPEC member nations are to discuss the deal later this month. Crude rose 53 cents to $45.76 a barrel after falling as low as $43.76 in early Asian trading, a level that wiped out all gains since the production cut agreement in November. The contract lost $2.30, or 4.8 percent, to settle at $45.52 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the standard for international oils, rose 62 cents to $48.68 a barrel in London.

QUOTEWORTHY: “The collapse in oil prices saw (benchmark West Texas Intermediate) plunge as the market continues to probe for a bottom amid oversupply concerns,” said Stephen Innes, senior trader at OANDA. He said traders saw $45 as an important level because the Saudi oil minister said earlier this week that prices would be kept in the $45-55 range. “If $45 was OPEC line in the sand, well it’s been breached so let us see how strong OPEC resolve is,” he said.

ENERGY SHARES: Oil company stocks led declines. PetroChina, China’s biggest oil producer, lost 2.4 percent, and Sinopec, the country’s largest refiner, fell 2.8 percent. In Australia, Woodside Petroleum slid 2.7 percent and mining giant BHP Billiton, which also has oil and gas interests, fell 2.7 percent.

ASIA’S DAY: Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 0.8 percent to close at 24,476.35 while the Shanghai Composite index in China shed 0.8 percent to 3,103.04. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7 percent to 5,836.60. Taiwan’s benchmark fell and Southeast Asian indexes were mixed. Markets in Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays.

JOB REPORT: Investors’ attention now turns to U.S. jobs data due after Asian markets close, when the Labor Department releases nonfarm payrolls for April. Economists forecast that job creation bounced back last month after a disappointing March, in the latest sign of U.S. economic strength supporting the Fed’s plans for more interest rate increases this year.

CURRENCIES: The dollar weakened to 112.27 yen from 112.46 yen. The euro edged down to $1.0965 from $1.0984.