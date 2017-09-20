FedEx Corp. plans to close a Melville office next year, the company confirmed Tuesday.
A state WARN notice posted on the state Labor Department’s website on Friday said that 61 employees would be affected.
Some jobs will be eliminated on Dec. 31, and the rest on May 31, when the office at 68 S. Service Rd. is slated to close, the WARN notice said.
“After careful review, we have determined that we will no longer have FedEx personnel based at the Melville, N.Y., office,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. “Sixty-one team members at that location are being offered positions that do not impact their base salary. In addition, we are offering them relocation assistance packages.”
The planned closing is part of the “integration” of FedEx with Dutch company TNT Express N.V., which the Memphis-based delivery service bought last year, the company said.
Under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, companies with at least 50 full-time employees must file a 90-day notice of a mass layoff or closing.
