The U.S. headquarters and former manufacturing facility of Festo Corp., a seller of factory automation equipment, is up for sale for $12.5 million.

The 99,555-square-foot building, located at 395 Moreland Rd. in Hauppauge, is one of two Hauppauge properties the company operated from locally. The company also had a warehouse operation at 430 Wireless Blvd., which it sold last year.

Officials with Festo could not immediately be reached for comment.

“There’s great infrastructure in the building and we believe a high-end industrial user will be able to take advantage of the existing improvements,” said Scott Berfas, managing director of the Long Island office of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, the brokerage marketing the property.

The two-story building, built in 1981, sits on more than 8 acres and has six loading docks and a 188-space parking lot, according to marketing material.

In 2013, Festo, which is based in Germany, announced it was relocating its manufacturing and warehouse operations off Long Island to a new facility in Ohio to bring it closer to its customer base.

New York State, Suffolk County and Brookhaven Town offered tax breaks and other incentives in an attempt to keep Festo’s local plant open.

Two years later, Festo was offered tax breaks by the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency for a planned $17 million relocation to Melville, but those plans were later scrapped by the company.

Festo plans to relocate its remaining management and other corporate functions from the Hauppauge plant to a 53,000-square-foot leased building at 1377 Motor Pkwy. in Islandia, according to a company news release.