Fewer Long Islanders are drowning in mortgage debt as the housing market continues its slow recovery, a new report shows.
In Nassau and Suffolk counties, the number of homeowners who were “under water” — meaning they owed more on their mortgages than their homes were worth — fell 0.8 percentage points from a year earlier, according to a second-quarter report released Thursday by California-based data company CoreLogic.
Of all households with mortgages on the Island, 5.5 percent — slightly more than 31,000 homes — were under water in the second quarter, CoreLogic reported.
Nationwide, 5.4 percent of homeowners with mortgages owed more than their homes were worth in the April-through-June period, down from 7.1 percent a year earlier.
