Businesses that received tax incentives from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency over the past five years invested $775.7 million in local growth and expansion plans, according to a report to be released Monday on the IDA’s effectiveness.

The report, ordered by county legislators in March, analyzed the economic impact of the 86 projects aided by the agency from 2012 through 2016.

The companies are expected to receive an estimated $89.8 million in tax breaks over the span of their IDA agreements, according to the report, conducted by the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning.

The department, in estimating the broader economic impact of the projects, found that the companies spent more than $222 million on purchases of goods and services from 2,500 Long Island companies in 2016 alone, and that they have exceeded their job retention or creation promises by more than 1,000 jobs.

Several of the companies — especially those awarded benefits in 2015 and 2016 — still have until 2018 to complete their projects and meet employment pledges.

Marchon Eyewear Inc. in Melville received IDA aid for its $27.5 million renovation project in 2012. The company pledged to have 583 jobs at the time and reported having 739 in 2016. Photo Credit: VSP Global Marchon Eyewear Inc. in Melville received IDA aid for its $27.5 million renovation project in 2012. The company pledged to have 583 jobs at the time and reported having 739 in 2016. Photo Credit: VSP Global

Over the 5-year period, the IDA invested an average of $704 in incentives per job retained or created, while companies invested $49,900 per job in their firms.

Tax benefits for companies generally include sales tax breaks on the purchase of new equipment for construction, redevelopment and expansions, mortgage recording tax breaks and real estate property tax abatements that allow businesses to make payments in lieu of taxes, typically for a period of 10 to 15 years.

The IDA board is appointed by the county legislature and works independently of the economic development department, which is staffed by county employees.

“I’m certainly very pleased to see the findings of the report,” Legis. DuWayne Gregory, presiding officer of the Suffolk County Legislature, said Friday. “Not only are they utilizing the incentives in a smart way, they’re very judicious in allocating the incentives in the most cost effective way possible.”