A provider of information technology services to businesses and hospitals wants to triple its office space in Hauppauge by purchasing a second building, executives said.

Flexible Business Systems Inc. hopes to buy and renovate 290 Motor Parkway for $5.7 million.

The 40,000-square-foot facility is currently used by the self-help organization Dale Carnegie Corp., which would continue to rent some space, the executives said.

The project was endorsed on Thursday by the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency, which awarded Flexible Business $370,117 in tax breaks over 10 years.

The company expects to add 15 jobs to its payroll of 118 by 2020. Records show employees earn, on average, $71,216 per year excluding medical insurance and retirement benefits.

Flexible Business would continue to use its current 20,000-square-foot office at 380 Oser Ave., but designate 290 Motor Parkway as its headquarters, said Joseph D. Saggio, the company’s co-founder.

“We did not expect to grow out of our current facility so quickly,” he said, noting the company moved into the Oser Avenue building less than three years ago.

Flexible Business provides managed IT services, including help desk, cloud applications, digital marketing, cybersecurity and employee training. Its customers include NYU Winthrop Hospital and Catholic Health System.