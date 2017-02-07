A publicly traded Florida company has moved its executive offices to Long Beach, changed its name to Ipsidy Inc. and hired a veteran Long Island executive as its new CEO, the company announced Tuesday.

The company, formerly known as ID Global Solutions Corp., moved its headquarters from Longwood, Florida, and hired Philip D. Beck as chairman, president and chief executive effective Jan. 31. Beck founded Long Beach-based Planet Payment Inc., a provider of international payment and transaction processing services, in 1999 and served as chief executive until 2014 and chairman until 2015.

“The need to secure transactions in an increasingly connected world is paramount,” Beck said in a statement. “We believe that identity management in all its forms is the key to achieving that goal.”

Beck is chairman and co-founder of Bridgeworks LLC, a Long Beach company providing co-working space in which Ipsidy’s executive offices are located.

Douglas Solomon, the former chairman of ID Global Solutions, remains a director and has been appointed executive director, government relations and enterprise security. Thomas Szoke, the former chief executive and president, remains a director and was named chief technology officer.

Ipsidy, with 72 employees in the United States, Colombia and South Africa, provides biometric identification, identity management and electronic transaction processing services. Identity for security systems and commercial transactions is established by multiple means including fingerprints, a registered smartphone, a PIN and other methods.

The company also announced that it had secured $3 million in debt financing from the Theodore Stern Revocable Trust and entered into an agreement under which several major investors would convert debt into common stock if certain conditions were met, the company said in a government filing.

The company’s new name is derived from the Latin “’ipse,’ meaning individual identity,” the company said.

Shares of the company’s stock, trading over the counter as IDGS, climbed 6 cents, or 24 percent, to 31 cents in midday trading. The company said it would soon change its trading symbol to reflect its new name.