A free workshop for small business owners and startups will be March 16, Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and the Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs said Thursday in a news release.
The workshop, created to help entrepreneurs learn about lending opportunities and provide information on obtaining Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise certification and other similar certifications, will take place at 8:30 a.m. in the ceremonial chamber at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave. in Mineola.
Business owners attending the event will also have opportunities to network with representatives from corporations, governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations.
“I invite small business owners to attend the workshop, network with other companies from throughout the county and learn all that Nassau has to offer in helping to grow jobs,” Mangano said in the statement.
An RSVP is recommended but not required. For more information, contact the Nassau County Office of Minority Affairs at 516-572-2243 or ciman@nassaucountyny.gov.
