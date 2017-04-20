The Fresh Market Inc., an upscale food retailer that debuted on Long Island in 2013 with a store in Woodbury, will close that location next month, according to a state regulatory notice.

The other Long Island location of the Greensboro, North Carolina-based specialty retailer — in Smithtown — wasn’t included in the filing.

The closing of the store in Woodbury Common is slated to take place on May 3 and will affect 47 employees, according to the WARN notice posted Wednesday on the state Labor Department’s website. The listed layoff date is July 22.

“The decision to close this location was made after careful consideration of the overall growth strategy and long-term performance of the company,” The Fresh Market said in a statement issued Thursday.

The chain’s Woodbury store opened in November 2013 and Smithtown in July 2015.

Employees have been offered transfers to another store or a separation package, said Shawn Straub, the company’s director of field human resources.

The Fresh Market’s fortunes have changed in the past year. Almost exactly a year ago, it was bought by the private equity firm Apollo Global Management, Bloomberg News has reported. And last week it reported that Moody’s had downgraded the retailer’s debt.

“Increasing pressure from larger and better-performing competitors coupled with new competitive openings in the company’s geographic footprint will make it very challenging to meaningfully improve profitability in the next 12 months,” Moody’s said in a Bloomberg story.

The stores of The Fresh Market, which was founded in 1982, are designed to impart the atmosphere of a European market, with a butcher shop, bakery, produce and flower stands and a delicatessen.

Under the New York Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, companies with at least 50 full-time employees must give workers a 90-day advance notice of a mass layoff or closing.