Developers, businesses and local governments have until Friday at 4 p.m. to apply for a portion of more than $800 million in state tax credits and grants, officials said.
Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, is accepting Consolidated Funding Applications as part of the seventh Regional Economic Development Councils competition.
The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council will review the applications and make funding recommendations to Albany. Winners are expected to be announced in December.
The Island has won $486.5 million for 590 projects since 2011, the third most of the state’s 10 regions.
More information can be found at on.ny.gov/1oin2kt or by sending an email message to nys-longisland@esd.ny.gov.
