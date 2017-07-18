Subscribe
    Frontier Airlines expands service out of MacArthur Airport

    Updated
    By  sophia.chang@newsday.com

    Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday, July 18, 2017, plans for expanded service out of Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma. (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas)

    The low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday 10 new nonstop destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport, including flights to New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta and Minneapolis, along with four Florida cities.

    The new destinations join a previously announced daily nonstop Frontier flight to Orlando International Airport.

    The town-owned airport in Ronkonkoma...

