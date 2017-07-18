The low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday 10 new nonstop destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport, including flights to New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte, Atlanta and Minneapolis, along with four Florida cities.
The new destinations join a previously announced daily nonstop Frontier flight to Orlando International Airport.
The town-owned airport in Ronkonkoma...
