A technology company based in India with more than $10 billion in revenue has filed a federal lawsuit charging trademark infringement against a Long Island company with a similar name that is a tiny fraction of its size.

Infosys Ltd., India’s 20th largest company based on 2016 revenue, according to The Economic Times of India, filed the lawsuit last week against Plainview-based Infosys International Inc., which took on that name 27 years ago.

Raj Mehta, founder and chief executive of information technology consultancy Infosys International, said he was surprised by the lawsuit.

Mehta wouldn’t disclose the local company’s revenue. A Dun & Bradstreet Inc. report estimated its annual revenue at $9.9 million.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, Bangalore-based Infosys Ltd. posted revenue of $10.2 billion.

“We’re a very small company compared to them,” Mehta said. “They’re all over.”

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Central Islip, said that Infosys Ltd. has been using the Infosys trademark and name in the United States “as early as 1981,” the year it was founded. The first client of Infosys Ltd. was a New York company that placed an order that year, the lawsuit said, giving Infosys Ltd., “common law rights” to the trademark.

Infosys Ltd. said in the lawsuit that it encountered confusion in the marketplace when it pursued business with the United Nations, New York State and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The lawsuit, filed last week by Garden City-based Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP, seeks a permanent injunction preventing Infosys International from using the name “Infosys” or “Infosys International” and employing the internet domain name “infosysinternational.com.”

The lawsuit also demands that Infosys International pay Infosys Ltd. past profits, court costs and unspecified damages.

Mehta said that it’s “crazy” to think that Infosys International is using trademark confusion to poach customers from Infosys Ltd.

“No one came to me and said, ‘Let me give you a big contract.’”

Calls seeking comment from an Infosys Ltd. representative and from Moritt Hock were not immediately returned.

Infosys International’s 14,000-square-foot headquarters at 110 Terminal Dr. also houses offices of the not-for-profit Long Island Software & Technology Network and an incubator for startup companies known as a the “digital ballpark.”

The Long Island company has done projects for the Nassau County Department of Health and Human Services, Astoria Federal Savings & Loan (now Astoria Bank) and the U.S. armed services, according to its website.

Mehta joked that the giant Indian company could “buy me out. Then I can retire early.”