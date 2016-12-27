The Wall Street street sign outside an entrance to the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 16, 2008. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Stan Honda)
Stocks are closing slightly higher in quiet trading on Wall Street, edging the Dow Jones industrial average closer to 20,000.
The gains were broad Tuesday, with materials and technology leading the way. Energy stocks also rose as the price of crude oil moved higher. Bond yields rose.
The Nasdaq composite closed at another all-time high.
Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 7 percent.
The Dow gained 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,945.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,268. The Nasdaq composite climbed 24 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,487.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.56 percent.
