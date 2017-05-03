Stock indexes slipped early Wednesday, and technology companies are taking some of the biggest losses.

ON WALL STREET: At midmorning, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 5.1 points, about 0.2 percent, at 2,385.8.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 33.7 points, about 0.2 percent, to 20,916.2. The Nasdaq composite fell 25.5 points, about 0.4 percent, to nearly 6,070.

MAKING MOVES: Apple fell 1.8 percent early Wednesday after iPhone reported sales weren’t as high as investors expected.

Elsewhere, biotech drugmaker Gilead Sciences sank 2.8 percent after its results came up short of forecasts and online retailer Etsy plunged 8.9 percent after the company replaced its CEO.

OIL PRICES: At midmorning, U.S. benchmark crude was up 4 cents a $47.70 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged $1.18 on Tuesday. In London on the Intercontinental Exchange Europe, Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 25 cents at $50.71 a barrel. It lost $1.06 the previous session.

FED WATCH: Investors expect the Fed to keep the benchmark U.S. interest rate on hold this month but are looking to a post-meeting statement for signs of when the next increase might come. Markets indicate a 66 percent chance of a hike in June, experts say.

ANALYST’S TAKE: Analyst Chris Weston of IG said in a report that economic indicators for the U.S. have been underwhelming of late, so that leaves open the risk that the Fed may look to lower expectations of a hike in June. “Keep in mind the interest rate markets are pricing a 60 percent chance of a hike from the Fed in June, so this probability will move depending on the tone of the statement.”