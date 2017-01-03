U.S. stock indexes are jumping on the first trading day of 2017. Energy companies climbed with the price of oil, while banks advanced thanks to a bump in interest rates. Those two sectors had the biggest gains in the market last year.

ON WALL STREET: At midmorning, the Dow was up 60.7 points, about 0.3 percent, at 19,823.4. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 11.6 points, about 0.5 percent, to 2,250.4, and the Nasdaq composite was up 28.6 points, about 0.5 percent, at 5,411.8.

OIL PRICES: In early trading, benchmark U.S. crude was up 45 cents at $55.11 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In London on the Intercontinental Exchange Europe, Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 43 cents at $57.25 a barrel.

ENERGY COMPANIES: Energy companies higher. Marathon Petroleum surged $3.53 to $53.88 and Halliburton added $1.93 to $56.02. Exxon Mobil Corp. rose 47 cents to $90.73. Natural gas companies dropped as natural gas futures dropped 7.8 percent. Southwestern Energy lost 62 cents, or 5.7 percent, to $10.20 and Cabot Oil & Gas gave up 97 cents, or 4.2 percent, to $22.39.

BOND PRICES: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.49 percent from 2.43 percent late Friday. Higher bond yields are linked to higher interest rates, and bank stocks made big gains.

AND THE BANKS: Citigroup rose $1.47 to $60.90 and Morgan Stanley picked up $1.12 to $43.37. Goldman Sachs Group was up $2.56 at $241.91. Banks and energy companies both climbed more than 20 percent last year.

STRUGGLING SECTORS: Utility companies fell, and real estate investment trusts and companies that make and sell household goods made far smaller gains than the rest of the market. Those stocks are often compared to bonds because they pay large dividends, but the jump in yields Tuesday encouraged investors to look elsewhere.

COPY THAT: Xerox surged 85 cents, or 14.8 percent, to $6.60 after it split itself in two, a move the company announced almost a year ago. The original Xerox kept its printer and copier business. The second company will focus on business process outsourcing, providing payment processing and other services. Xerox will receive $1.8 billion in cash.

The new company, Conduent Inc., now trades under the ticker symbol “CNDT.” That stock lost 72 cents, or 4.8 percent, to $14.18 in early trading.

MANUFACTURING ACTION: The manufacturing sector continued its recovery and ended 2016 on a strong note. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index rose to 54.7 in December, its highest reading of the year. That was the fourth straight month of expansion and the ninth out of the last 10. The result was a bit stronger than analysts expected.

MISSING 2016: Graphics processor maker Nvidia couldn’t break out of a recent slump. The stock more than tripled in value last year, but hit a wall in the final days of trading. The stock slid $2.47, or 2.3 percent, to $104.27. It’s down 11 percent since Dec. 27.

DOUBLE CLICKED: Technology stocks also traded higher. Facebook added $2.39, or 2.1 percent, to $117.44 and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, rose $16.20, or 2 percent, to $808.65. On Monday Alphabet announced a partnership with Fiat Chrysler. The companies will work together on a connected car system. Fiat Chrysler stock picked up 49 cents, or 5.3 percent, to $9.61.

