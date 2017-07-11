Stocks struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street as gains in energy and technology companies were canceled out by losses in other sectors.

Banks posted the largest losses Tuesday. Wells Fargo fell 1 percent and Bank of America gave back 1.2 percent.

Energy stocks rose as oil prices rebounded. Devon Energy climbed 2.7 percent.

Rent-a-Center soared 7.9 percent after rejecting a takeover offer.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,425. The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 21,409. The Nasdaq composite rose 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,193.

Nine of the 11 industry groups in the S&P 500 declined.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.36 percent.