Stocks struggled to a mixed finish on Wall Street as gains in energy and technology companies were canceled out by losses in other sectors.
Banks posted the largest losses Tuesday. Wells Fargo fell 1 percent and Bank of America gave back 1.2 percent.
Energy stocks rose as oil prices rebounded. Devon Energy climbed 2.7 percent.
Rent-a-Center soared 7.9 percent after rejecting a takeover offer.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 2,425. The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 21,409. The Nasdaq composite rose 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,193.
Nine of the 11 industry groups in the S&P 500 declined.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.36 percent.
