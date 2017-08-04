Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. has promoted its chief operating officer, Timothy C. Gokey, to president, the Lake Success company announced Thursday.

Gokey, 56, succeeds Richard J. Daly, 63, who will relinquish the title of president effective Sept. 1, but remain CEO of Broadridge and continue to serve on its board of directors, the company said.

Broadridge distributes proxy statements, annual reports and other documents to investors on behalf of public companies. It also processes financial transactions for banks and other institutions.

“Rich Daly has not set a date for retirement,” Broadridge spokesman Gregg Rosenberg said Thursday night when asked if Gokey’s promotion is part of a succession plan for the company’s leadership.

“The CEO’s role is the board’s responsibility and they take that responsibility very seriously. They have discussed the succession topic multiple times a year” since Daly founded Broadridge in 2007, Rosenberg said.

Daly has been CEO since 2007 and president since 2014. Broadridge, one of Long Island’s largest public companies, reported a profit of $307 million for the year ended June 30, 2016, on revenue of $2.9 billion.

Gokey will continue to serve as chief operating officer, a post he has held since 2012, the company said on Thursday.

“Tim has been invaluable to Broadridge’s growth and evolution over the past seven years, and this promotion is a result of his leadership and performance,” Daly said in a statement, referring to Gokey’s role in expanding the company’s portfolio of products and services.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Tim over the coming years as we position Broadridge to create additional value for all our stakeholders,” Daly said.

Gokey saluted Broadridge’s workforce, which numbers more than 10,000 people, including about 2,000 in Lake Success and Edgewood. “The financial services industry continues to need transformation to digital and mutualized solutions and Broadridge will continue to lead this charge,” he said in a statement.

Gokey joined Broadridge in 2010 as chief corporate development officer from tax preparer H&R Block, where he was president of the retail tax division.