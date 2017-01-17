Islandia-based Gold Coast Bank reported a 31 percent drop in net income to $316,000 for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The decrease was primarily due to an increase of $201,000 in the bank’s provision for loan losses as a result of growth in its loan portfolio during the quarter, the company said in a statement released Tuesday.

Gold Coast said its net income for the year rose 53 percent to $1.9 million.

The bank closed 2016 with $429 million in assets, a 23 percent year-over-year increase. Deposits totaled $365 million, a 19 percent increase from the same period a year ago.

In February, the bank expects to open its first branch in Brooklyn, the company stated in the release.