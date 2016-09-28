Google is expanding its Express online delivery service to Long Island, along with the rest of New York and 12 other states on the East Coast.
Under the Google Express expansion, on Wednesday more than 70 million consumers will be able to order from their smartphones and laptops and have access to overnight or two-day delivery from more than a dozen retailers. Participating companies include Costco, Whole Foods Market, Kohl’s, Petsmart and Ulta Beauty.
Shoppers can pay $95 a year for membership to receive unlimited free delivery for eligible orders from local retailers, or pay by the order, with delivery fees starting at $4.99.
Google Express competes with Amazon Prime, which offers free two-day delivery as well as other perks for an annual membership fee of $99. Amazon shoppers can also pay $10.99 a month for the service.
Amazon does not disclose how many people are enrolled in the program, but analysts estimate more than 50 million people are subscribers.
“We’re very excited to be further expanding our efforts — making it easy for millions in New York City and the entire State of New York to get things they need from stores they love — delivered fast,” Brian Elliott, general manager of Google Express, said in a statement.
Google Express launched in San Francisco in 2013. Other states getting the service for the first time include Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.