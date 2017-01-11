Accounting firm Grassi & Co. has acquired Ronkonkoma-based James Bohl CPA PC, bringing Grassi’s total head count to about 300, a spokeswoman said Wednesday. The transaction gives Grassi & Co., with operations in Jericho, its second Long Island office and an additional 25 employees.
The deal concluded on Jan. 1 but was not announced until Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.
James Bohl CPA PC now operates as Grassi Franchise Services LLC, specializing in providing accounting services to franchisees, and James Bohl becomes a partner in the combined firm.
“Enhancing our services to include franchising enables us to expand our breadth of services and attract a new and exciting pool of clients,” Louis C. Grassi, Grassi & Co. managing partner and chief executive, said in a statement.
Grassi & Co. is based in Manhattan and also has offices in New City, N.Y.
The acquisition brings Grassi’s Long Island head count to 172.
