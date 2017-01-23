Charles Ross & Son Co., a Hauppauge maker of industrial mixing and blending equipment, has opened its largest manufacturing facility in Wuxi, China, the company said.
The 250,000-square-foot factory with 350 employees is scheduled to have a grand opening on March 25, said Joseph Martorana, vice president of corporate operations.
The company, with annual sales of about $100 million, has a total of eight plants in the United States, India and China.
The 18-year-old Chinese subsidiary, Ross Wuxi, makes mixers for pharmaceutical processing, adhesives production and chemical manufacturing. The new factory is triple the size of the previous facility, Martorana said. He said the facility was built “to take advantage of lower Chinese wages and capture the local manufacturing growth within China.”
The company employs 550 people worldwide, including 52 at Long Island locations in Hauppauge and Deer Park. In 1999, the family-owned company created an employee stock ownership plan to give workers a stake in the company.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.