The Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency is to decide Thursday whether it will revoke tax breaks for the Green Acres Mall, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The tax breaks, including a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, were granted in December 2014 by a previous IDA board for the renovation of the Valley Stream mall and construction of the adjacent Green Acres Commons. The shopping centers are owned by California-based Macerich.
In October, Valley Stream residents found that their school property tax bills had risen up to 12.2 percent. Homeowners and elected officials blamed the hike on the tax breaks.
IDA officials, however, have said school budgeting practices are to blame because district officials under-budgeted their portion of the PILOT. School officials say they were not told their percentage of the payments and had to guess.
The tax breaks, the IDA and Valley Stream School District 30 are being audited by the state and Nassau County comptrollers’ offices.
The IDA meeting is to be held at 9 a.m. at Hempstead Town Hall.
