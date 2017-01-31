The Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency on Tuesday approved tax incentives for a Raymour & Flanigan furniture distribution warehouse in Lawrence despite objections from the school district.

The tax break is based on the property’s 2017 taxes, not a lower amount from 2016 that the board previously considered. It allows the company to make a payment to the taxing entities instead of paying taxes. Such “payment in lieu of taxes” agreements, known as PILOTs, are used as incentives to attract or keep businesses.

The 2017 tax figures from the county assessor’s office show the property’s current taxes increased to $433,248. The approved PILOT starts at the 2017 tax level and finishes 10 years later at approximately $475,000, IDA officials said.

Under the previous PILOT proposal, the payment would have been equal to the warehouse property’s 2016 tax bill of $377,587. It would have stayed at that amount for three years and ended 10 years after the start date at roughly $427,000.

The IDA members, appointed by the town board in November, have come under scrutiny after a previous board granted tax breaks to the Green Acres Mall that have been blamed for steep residential tax increases in Valley Stream. IDA members have said the tax increases were related to several factors, including school budgeting practices.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

New board members have noted the increased attention on their decisions because of the mall controversy. IDA executive director Fred Parola has said businesses could seek tax breaks from other IDAs on Long Island if the Hempstead IDA did not reduce taxes.

The Raymour & Flanigan property at 55 Johnson Rd. in Lawrence is currently owned by freight forwarding company Ceva Logistics. The structure on the parcel is vacant. Raymour & Flanigan plans to use it as a warehouse and furniture distribution center.

The furniture company plans to employ 70 full-time workers at the location by the second year of the tax breaks, which also include a sales tax exemption and a mortgage recording tax abatement, according to IDA documents.