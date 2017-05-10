Stanley M. Bergman, chairman and chief executive of Melville-based Henry Schein Inc., Long Island’s largest public company based on revenue, has been named 2017 CEO of the Year by Chief Executive Magazine, the publication announced Wednesday.
Bergman was selected by a peer selection committee who evaluated nominations from the magazine’s readers. Previous winners included Microsoft’s Bill Gates, General Electric’s Jack Welch and Intel’s Andy Grove.
He was a selected by a committee that included AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson, Marsh & McLennan chief executive Dan Glaser and NCR chief executive William Nuti, who previously served as chief executive of Holtsville-based Symbol Technologies.
In a statement, Bergman pointed to the Henry Schein culture.
“Being named CEO of the Year is a tremendous honor for Team Schein,” Bergman said. “This award is a recognition of the exceptional work of our more than 21,000 Team Schein members. The success of any organization hinges on its people.”
Jeff Sonnenfeld, CEO of The Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute at The Yale School of Management and a CEO of the Year selection committee member, said Bergman had managed to preserve “the firm’s vital culture” as he guided Henry Schein through the stages of corporate growth.
