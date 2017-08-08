Henry Schein Inc., a Melville-based multinational health care products distributor and Long Island’s largest public company, Tuesday posted gains in second quarter net sales and net income led by strength in its dental unit.

Net sales for the quarter ended July 1 were $3.1 billion, a 6.5 percent increase compared to the prior year’s quarter. A 7.7 percent increase in local currencies was blunted by a 1.2 percent decline related to foreign currency exchange. Growth related to acquisitions accounted for a gain of 3.3 percent in local currencies.

Net income was $136.1 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, representing increases of 13.3 percent and 17.1 percent versus the 2016 quarter.

“We are pleased with overall sales results for the second quarter of 2017 in each of our global dental, animal health and medical businesses,” chairman and chief executive Stanley M. Bergman said in a statement. “We delivered solid earnings per share growth as we continue to implement our strategy of growing the business organically and through acquisitions.”

Dental sales increased 8.4 percent to $1.5 billion, the company said in its earnings report before the stock market opened.

“In North America, dental consumable merchandise internal sales in local currencies grew by 0.8 percent,” Bergman said. “Dental equipment internal sales in local currencies increased 14.8 percent, due in part to an easier prior-year comparable.”

Animal Health sales of $891.3 million increased 4.4 percent. Those results were tempered by a 2.3 percent decline related to foreign currency exchange.

Sales of medical products increased 6.1 percent to $571.4 million versus the 2016 quarter.

Sales of technology and value-added services increased 1.4 percent year-over-year to $108.5 million.

The company added a 4-cent-per-share litigation expense to its forecast for 2017 diluted earnings per share. The updated earnings per share range is $7.13 to $7.26 compared to prior estimates of $7.17 to $7.30.

Henry Schein, Long Island’s largest public company based on 2016 revenue and market capitalization, has operations or affiliates in 32 countries. The company’s shares were down 4.6 percent to $175.30 in morning trading.