A feral cat in St. Louis that somehow got tangled in a medical tape dispenser ring has been named Henry Schein — after the Long Island maker of the tape — and is up for adoption, an animal shelter spokeswoman said this week.

The gray and white cat, estimated to be about 6 months old, was found on 66th Street in St. Louis in mid-October, Natalie Thomson, marketing manager at Stray Rescue of St. Louis, a no-kill animal shelter, said Tuesday. He had no tag or microchip to trace any previous owners.

Thomson said the ring, which is used to hold medical tape, became embedded in the cat’s neck and “was full of maggots.”

“He is a playful cat, so we can only assume he tried to play with it [the ring], but got his head and one arm stuck through and couldn’t get back out,” she said.

Once the cat was rescued, the ring was removed, the wound cleaned “and now he is a happy, playful kitty looking for his forever home,” Thomson said.

For now, Henry Schein the cat is in a foster home, living with a pit bull, she said. “They’re best of friends.”

An official at Henry Schein Inc., a Melville-based distributor of medical, dental and veterinary products and Long Island’s largest public company by revenue, said Stray Rescue of St. Louis is a customer.

“Henry Schein has long been committed to supporting our customers in their efforts to provide the highest levels of care to animals in need,” Peter McCarthy, president of the company’s global animal health group, said in a statement Wednesday. “We are proud to support Stray Rescue of St. Louis and its staff, and even more so to share a name with such a brave and resilient young cat.”