The trade group HIA-LI will hold its annual Hauppauge Industrial Park update meeting on Thursday to will look at the initial results of an economic study conducted in conjunction with Stony Brook University.
The breakfast meeting will look at redevelopment and growth opportunities in the park, which the HIA said is home to more than 1,300 businesses that employ about 55,000 people.
Jack Kulka, chief executive of Kulka Construction Corp. in Hauppauge, will be the moderator.
The panelists will include John Donovan of the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
The meeting will take place at 370 Motor Pkwy. in Hauppauge in the offices of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 25 beginning at 8 a.m. The cost is $60 for nonmembers.
Go to hia-li.org for more information and to register.
