The Home Depot in East Meadow will close in September as part of a relocation to a newly built store roughly 3 miles down the road in Levittown.
The East Meadow store, at 2000 Hempstead Tpke., will close on Sept. 13, a store employee said Monday. The following day, a grand opening of the new 114,000-square-foot location in Levittown is scheduled.
The Levittown store, at 3350 Hempstead Tpke., replaces a long-vacant shopping center that had been anchored by a Kmart and OfficeMax. The site was demolished last year.
A spokesman for Home Depot said employees at the East Meadow location would be relocated to the new store.
