Home Depot plans to fill about 900 part-time and seasonal positions on Long Island, more than 1,400 in the metropolitan area and 80,000 nationwide, a company spokesman said.
The home improvement retailer has 21 stores on the Island and is seeking new hires as it prepares for the company’s busiest selling season — spring.
Most Popular
Openings include positions for cashiers, customer service and workers in the parking lot and garden departments, among a few others. Some of the jobs will be “permanent part-time,” meaning they will last beyond the end of the spring season.
Home Depot said it offers part-time and full-time (nonseasonal) employees a 401(k), tuition assistance, a discounted stock purchase plan and profit-sharing.
Applying for a job online can take only 15 minutes, the company said.
“Applying for a job now can easily be done from any device, including mobile phones,” said Matt Harrigan, a public relations representative for Home Depot. “A process that used to take as long as 90 minutes to complete can now be done 80 percent faster.
“We’re really interested in hiring associates that fit our culture, and we don’t want a long job application to deter them.”
Applications must be made online at https://careers.homedepot.com/jobs-in-bloom/.
According to Home Depot, more than half of the company’s seasonal hires transitioned to permanent positions last year.
Home Depot has 2,278 retail stores and employs more than 400,000 associates.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.