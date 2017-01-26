A $1.5 million bid to keep 142 jobs in Suffolk County received final approval on Thursday from the county’s Industrial Development Agency.

The agency’s board of directors voted unanimously for a package of tax breaks in hopes of convincing L3 Technologies Inc. to expand its rented plant at 435 Moreland Rd. in Hauppauge rather than move the jobs to New Jersey.

The Manhattan-based company changed its name on Dec. 31, 2016 from L-3 Communications.

Executives had told the IDA in early December that a decision about moving jobs from Suffolk would be made by the end of 2016. However, no decision has been announced, according to state and county officials.

On Jan. 9, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone toured L3’s Narda-MITEQ division in Hauppauge and met with officials there. Another 338 jobs at the division are not at risk of being lost for at least seven years because of a building lease,according to the company’s application for tax breaks.

An L3 spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. The company has said it is weighing New Jersey’s offer of $16 million in tax breaks.

New York State’s primary business-aid agency, Empire State Development, has presented an incentive proposal. “We continue to work closely with L3 Technologies to ensure they remain a vital presence on Long Island,” said agency spokeswoman Amy Varghese.