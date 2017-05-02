Infosys Ltd., a global giant in the tech outsourcing industry criticized by President Donald Trump for stealing American jobs, announced Tuesday it plans to hire 10,000 new U.S. workers over the next two years.

The Bangalore, India, company was in the news locally after it filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Central Islip against a small, private Plainview company, Infosys International Inc., in April. The lawsuit charges that the name of Long Island’s Infosys International — in use for 27 years — creates confusion in the marketplace.

Raj Mehta, founder and chief executive of the local Infosys, has expressed surprise at the lawsuit and said it was “crazy” to think his company was using trademark confusion to poach customers.

In the Indian company’s national hiring announcement, Infosys Ltd. said it plans to open four U.S.-based “hubs,” starting in Indianapolis in August. The company expects the Indiana site will create 2,000 jobs by 2021, said Vishal Sikka, chief executive of Infosys.

“We want to create a culture of proximity,” Sikka said at a news conference in Indianapolis, touting the company’s desire to train and hire graduates from local universities and community colleges.

The U.S. outposts will focus on technology and innovation, including artificial intelligence, digital technologies and big data, serving companies spanning a variety of industries from financial services to manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

Critics have recently ramped up their attacks on outsourcing firms, including Infosys, in light of Trump’s “America First” focus and the companies’ use of H-1B visas to bring tech workers to the United States.

The visas are supposed to be used to import highly skilled foreign workers in the tech and science fields, but critics say firms like Infosys Ltd. often use them to displace American workers and depress overall wages.

Trump last month signed an executive order at a Wisconsin tool manufacturer to overhaul the H-1B visa program.

Infosys Ltd. has more than 200,000 employees worldwide. It reported revenue of $10.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31. With Ken Schachter