James Simons, the founder of East Setauket-based Renaissance Technologies, was the world’s top-earning hedge fund manager in 2016, earning $1.6 billion, according to the annual ranking released Tuesday by Institutional Investor’s Alpha, an online publication.
Simons finished $200 million ahead of runner-up Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.
Most Popular
Simons, who Alpha said is the only man to make its “Rich List” every year since the list began 16 years ago, finished tied for first in 2015 with Kenneth Griffin, founder and chief executive of Chicago-based Citadel. Each made about $1.7 billion.
Simons, the former head of Stony Brook University’s mathematics department, who struck it rich by creating computer securities-trading programs, finished in second place on the 2014 list, when he made $1.2 billion.
Simons was the only manager from a Long Island-based company to crack the list’s top 10. The top 25 hedge fund managers made a combined $11 billion, the lowest total since 2005, according to Alpha.
Renaissance Technologies did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Simons is also the richest Long Islander and the 49th wealthiest person in the world, according to a list released in March by Forbes.
Simons is worth about $18 billion.
Among New Yorkers, Simons ranked fourth on the Forbes list, behind Manhattanites David Koch, who is the executive vice president of Koch Industries; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and hedge fund investor George Soros of Katonah.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.