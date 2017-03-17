J.C. Penney Co. said Friday it will close its Massapequa store in June, as part of a previously announced plan to close 138 stores nationwide.

A regulatory notice posted on the state Labor Department’s website on Friday said 117 employees at the Westfield Sunrise mall store would be affected by the closing, which is listed as June 18. The Massapequa store is one of five JCPenney stores on Long Island.

JCPenney said the nationwide closings would affect 5,000 employees.

Decisions about which stores to close were based on store performance, demographics and the chain’s “growth strategies,” a company spokesman said Friday.

In February, the Plano, Texas-based retailer announced that it would close 130 to 140 stores as part of its plan to shore up its business. On Friday it listed the affected locations

In Friday’s announcement, JCPenney said it is identifying relocation opportunities within the company for employees it considers “esteemed leaders.” It also said it would provide outplacement support services for “eligible associates” who will be leaving the company.

Most of the affected stores will begin liquidation sales on April 17, the company said.

Under the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, a company with more than 50 full-time employees must file a 90-day notice of a planned mass layoff or closing.