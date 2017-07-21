LaunchPad Huntington, a co-working space for startup companies, will be hosting a free job fair Tuesday, July 25 in downtown Huntington.

Around 17 companies, including Canon USA, eGifter and Lyft, will be looking to hire “tech-savvy” applicants at the event, called Make.It.Huntington, said Phil Rugile, director of the LaunchPad location.

“It’s not a job fair just for software developers,” said Rugile, who is also head of recruiting for eGifter, a provider of online gift card services.

Participating employers are not all tech companies in the traditional sense, he said. Recruiters will be looking for applicants with “skills that require some sort of savvy for technology” and the event aims to “broaden the idea of what a tech related job fair” can be.

Ride sharing service Lyft will recruit drivers at the event, Rugile said. The company, which said in a statement that drivers are independent contractors rather than employees, was given the green light to operate throughout Long Island by a new state law that took effect last month.

The job fair, which runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will resume again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will also offer free resume reviews and mock interviews.

Rugile recommended registering in advance at Eventbrite.com. More information is available at (516) 882-1200, extension 108.