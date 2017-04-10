Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 59° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Business

    Judge approves sale of Dowling College’s Oakdale campus for $26.5M

    Updated
    By  victor.ocasio@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Attorney Chengyu Hou of Liu, Zheng, Chen &

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Attorney Chengyu Hou of Liu, Zheng, Chen & Hoffman LLP of NYC, who represents the buyers of the Dowling College campus in Oakdale, Princeton Education Center LLC, leaves Federal Court in Central Islip on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    The sale of Dowling College’s Oakdale campus for $26.5 million to Princeton Education Center LLC was approved Monday by Judge Robert E. Grossman of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York’s Eastern District in Central Islip.

    Princeton Education Center plans to use the campus as a private, bilingual K-12 school licensed by New York State, Sean Southard, an attorney representing the Dowling estate,...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Biz Briefing newsletter!

    The latest LI business news in your inbox daily.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Strategies vary on taking survivor’s benefit

    I’ll be 60 years old in August. My husband of 26 years died in 2011.

    Trader Kevin Lodewick works on the floor of Stock indexes edge higher midday; oil rises In this May 6, 2012, file photo, a Wells Fargo Board gets $75M back from executives over scandal