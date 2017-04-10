The sale of Dowling College’s Oakdale campus for $26.5 million to Princeton Education Center LLC was approved Monday by Judge Robert E. Grossman of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York’s Eastern District in Central Islip.
Princeton Education Center plans to use the campus as a private, bilingual K-12 school licensed by New York State, Sean Southard, an attorney representing the Dowling estate,...
