A Key Food operator is looking to hire employees to work at a store opening soon in a portion of a former Pathmark supermarket in Massapequa.

The Pathmark closed following the bankruptcy of the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., parent company of Waldbaum’s and Pathmark.

On the windows of the former Pathmark, in Carman’s Plaza on 941 Carmans Rd., two signs stated Monday: “Coming Soon Key Food.”

Three other signs indicated that job interviews will be held on Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Signs directed job seekers to email resumes to jobs@pickquickfoods.com.

Pick Quick Foods Inc. is a member of the Key Food cooperative. Pick Quick Foods’ owner Benjamin J. Levine and representatives for the company did not respond to requests for comment about the store opening.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The new Key Food grocery store in Massapequa will take over about 32,000 square feet of the 52,211-square-foot former Pathmark supermarket, Kenneth Schuckman, president of Lake Success-based Schuckman Realty, said earlier this year.

Job candidates for the new store will be interviewed for full-time and part-time positions, including assistant store manager; heads of the meat, deli and produce departments; cake decorator and bakery clerk; and meat cutters, meat wrappers, deli clerk, produce clerk, grocery clerk and cashier, according to the Key Food website.

Pick Quick Foods operates at least six stores, including two locations on Long Island, in Floral Park and Rockville Centre, and four in Brooklyn.

Key Food and its operators have already taken over five other former Waldbaum’s and Pathmark stores on Long Island. The former Waldbaum’s locations were in Mattituck, Albertson, Glen Head and Center Moriches under various store banners. The old Pathmark store on Grand Avenue in Baldwin has yet to open as a Key Food.

Rachel Geissler, a spokeswoman for Key Food, has previously declined to comment about the Baldwin and Massapequa locations. She didn’t immediately respond to an email about the Massapequa store Monday.

All 51 Waldbaum’s and Pathmark stores on Long Island closed by November 2015, following A&P’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in July 2015. Most of the stores have been taken over or are expected to be taken over by other supermarkets, including 10 by Stop & Shop, 10 by Best Market, at least four by ShopRite, and one by King Kullen. About 10 stores remain vacant.