Kiss Nail Products Inc., a Port Washington-based manufacturer and global distributor of cosmetic goods, plans to purchase Pall Corp.’s headquarters as part of a $33.5 million relocation and renovation project, according to Nassau County Industrial Development Agency documents.

Kiss, which has more than 470 employees on Long Island, is in contract to buy Pall’s 272,000-square-foot research and development facility at 25 Harbor Park Dr. for $30 million. It will lease about 90,000 square feet at the site back to filtration company Pall. Both Kiss and Pall are seeking tax benefits from Nassau as part of the joint IDA application.

The cosmetics maker will relocate approximately 265 employees from two of its neighboring facilities in Port Washington, according to IDA documents obtained under the state Freedom of Information Law.

Kiss owns 3 Seaview Blvd., a 75,000-square-foot building where it makes nail care products, false eyelashes and hair dyes. The company also leases 125,000 square feet at 57 Seaview Blvd. where it houses assembly, showroom and lab operations. The Pall building would become the company’s new global headquarters.

Kiss would be “forced to move portions of its business off of Long Island” due to corporate growth if tax breaks are not granted for the project, according to Kiss’ IDA application. The company already has a facility in California.

An attorney for Kiss said he could not comment on the application.

As part of the project, Kiss would add about 40 full-time jobs, as well as create 50 full-time equivalent construction jobs for renovations to the site.

Pall, which was purchased for $13.8 billion in 2015 by Danaher Corp., a Washington, D.C.-based global life sciences company, has 283 employees. As part of its IDA application, Pall would retain 225 employees.

“Financial assistance from the Nassau County IDA is critical to retain the project in Port Washington” and to prevent more jobs from being relocated off Long Island, according to Pall’s benefit application.

Officials with Pall did not respond to requests for comment.

Pall is requesting a waiver of any repayment penalties that would be incurred from a benefit package it received from the IDA in 2008.

Both companies are seeking sales tax exemptions on the cost of buying new fixtures and equipment for the site. A freeze on current property tax rates for five years, followed by 5 years of 1.56-percent annual increases is also being sought.

The IDA will hold a public hearing on the application at 10 a.m. Thursday at the North Hempstead Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset.