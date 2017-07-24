The Carlyle Group is selling a majority stake in The Nature’s Bounty Co. to investment company KKR, Carlyle announced Monday.
The sale is expected to close by the end of this year. Carlyle will retain “a significant stake” in the Ronkonkoma-based vitamin and food supplement maker, the company said in a statement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Long Island company’s brands include Nature’s Bounty, Sundown Naturals, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, MET-Rx, Pure Protein, Body Fortress, Puritan’s Pride and Organic Dr.
KKR is an international firm with investments in private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds.
Carlyle is an international alternative asset manager with $162 billion in assets.
A spokeswoman for The Nature’s Bounty Co. could not immediately be reached for comment early Monday morning.
