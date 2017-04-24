The state attorney general’s office said 104 car dealerships, including one on Long Island, settled charges that they sold vehicles without disclosing that the cars were under recall for unrepaired safety issues such as unintended acceleration or faulty air bags.
Hicksville-based L.A. Sales was the only Long Island dealer listed by Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman’s office. The dealer’s owner said he had sold one car with an open recall.
“We had fixed it, but we didn’t go through the process properly,” said Greg Markotsis, the owner of L.A. Sales. “I have several cars here I haven’t sold for years because of an open air bag recall.”
The settlement did not include an admission of guilt, Markotsis said.
Schneiderman said in a statement released Friday, “Consumers deserve to know of any unresolved safety issues before buying a car for themselves or their family.”
Each auto dealer agreed to pay a $1,000 fine to the state and follow a list of guidelines that the attorney general’s office said would help alert customers that a car may have unrepaired recalls.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.