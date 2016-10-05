Outdoor retailer L.L.Bean will open its first store on Long Island next year at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove.

The 16,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in spring 2017. The store will feature apparel and footwear, as well as hiking, fly-fishing, kayaking, winter and camping gear. The store will employ about 70 people.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We’re going to be infusing a bit of the Maine spirit and L.L.Bean brand into Long Island,” Ken Kacere, senior vice president and general manager of retail at L.L.Bean, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be coming into Suffolk County. There’s numerous bike paths, paddling and fishing on the Nissequogue and Connetquot Rivers, Long Island Sound or in Great South Bay and several other excellent opportunities for outdoor recreation.”

Later this month, L.L.Bean will open a 10-foot-by-20-foot pop-up shop outside the entrance of the future store. The pop-up is currently hiring and will employ 15 people.

The pop-up store “will give customers in Suffolk County a sneak peak at some of our great outdoor outerwear and our iconic Bean Boots, as well as a taste of our brand in preparation for when we open our permanent location,” Kacere said.

L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Discovery Schools will offer in-store demonstrations, clinics and introductions to activities such as snowshoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, archery and fly casting.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the family-owned company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. This will be the Freeport, Maine-based retailer’s fifth store in New York and its 31st outside of Maine.