The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 731 of the Laborers Union will begin taking applications Tuesday for 30 skilled construction craft-laborer apprenticeships, officials said.
The recruitment will take place on the internet at recruitment.local731.org from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through May 22 or until 300 people have applied, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass math and drug tests, and have reliable transportation.
More information is available by calling 718-752-9860.
