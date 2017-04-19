HIGHLIGHTS Residents had long opposed developers’ plan to build supermarket

Supervisor says town will work on devising ‘alternative uses’ for site

Owners of the site of a proposed shopping center in Tuckahoe have dropped their bid to get a site zoning change that would have allowed the project to move forward.

Southampton Venture LLC notified the Southampton Town Board in a letter Monday that it had withdrawn its application to turn the site into a shopping center business zone.

The move effectively pulls the plug on developers’ plans to build a 38,000-square-foot supermarket and create 14,500 square feet of commercial space after six years of facing opposition from community members.

Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said Tuesday that the owners had an “understanding the board was unlikely to approve the application” in a decision due by the end of the month.

“We’re going to work together to come up with some alternative uses that would still be commercially viable and meet community needs, but with less traffic,” Schneiderman said, noting he had talked to one of the owners about turning the site into an assisted living facility.

The property owners did not provide an explanation for their decision in Southampton Venture’s letter to town officials.

John Wagner, an attorney for Southampton Venture, and Lance Nil, a partner in the project, did not respond to requests for comment. Robert Morrow, one of the property owners, was not available for comment.

Developers proposed creating the Tuckahoe Center six years ago on adjacent properties that are zoned for highway businesses and residences on the south side of County Road 39 and the east side of Magee Street. The parcels are home to an abandoned mental health facility, a vacant lot and a hotel and restaurant.

At public hearings, some residents expressed concerns about the center causing more traffic congestion. Those who supported the center said they wanted a closer supermarket.