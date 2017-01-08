Several Long Island companies, including Canon U.S.A., NeuLion and truMedic, were among those showcasing the newest technology trends at the Consumer Electronics Show that wrapped up Sunday in Las Vegas.

Attendees at the massive annual tech show, now in its 50th year, got a glimpse of everything from drones and robots to the latest Ultra High-Definition 4K TV hardware and services. (4K provides resolution four times greater than that of the best HD TVs.)

Canon

Although our smartphones and tablets have become the go-to devices we turn to these days to take pictures and video, Canon is still very much in the stand-alone camera and camcorder markets. On the high end of its product lines are 4K camcorders that allow users to shoot the highest-resolution videos possible.

On the more affordable end are models that include features designed to take advantage of consumers’ increased reliance on their mobile devices. For instance, the new PowerShot G9 X Mark II digital camera, shipping in February at $529.99, features built-in Wi-Fi and near field communication wireless connectivity.

It’s also the first Canon PowerShot equipped with Bluetooth, which Andrew MacCallum, senior technical specialist at Melville-based Canon U.S.A., pointed out provides increased social network-sharing convenience by making it easier to pair the camera with a compatible smartphone or tablet to send images. “The Bluetooth connectivity keeps it constantly connected” — even if you’re in the middle of the desert with no Wi-Fi connection for miles, he said.

NeuLion

Plainview-based NeuLion Inc., which specializes in digital video broadcasting and the distribution and monetization of live and on-demand content to Internet-enabled devices, showed off a new software development kit for UHD TV makers that enhances live 4K streaming on those sets. It will enable NeuLion-powered mobile apps to “seamlessly” send content and interact with smart TV devices, the company said.

Sony Electronics is the first UHD TV maker to roll out the new software for its TVs. But Chris Wagner, NeuLion co-founder and executive vice president, said LG and Samsung will implement it in their sets soon. LG, Samsung and Sony all use NeuLion technology for HD streaming, he said.

truMedic

Coram-based truMedic used the show to introduce the InstaShiatsu+ Full Body Massager With Heat, an upgraded version of its neck and back massager.

The new massager will ship soon for $169.95 at retail, and was designed based on feedback truMedic received from previous customers, said vice president Tony Izzo. The new model has longer arm straps, a longer-lasting lithium-ion battery and three speed settings. It lasts about 25 percent longer than the prior model on a full charge, Izzo said.

Several other Long Island companies showed products at CES, including Port Washington-based consumer electronics company Innovative Technology and Hauppauge-based photo accessory maker Tiffen.