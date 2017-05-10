The $1.2 billion in the federal spending bill allocated for 62 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will boost employment at Hicksville Machine Works Corp. by as much as 29 percent and maintain the head count at several other Long Island companies, aerospace executives said Wednesday at a Huntington manufacturing facility of Telephonics Corp.

“I’ll probably bring in 15 to 20 people” in the third quarter, said John Spiezio, president of 68-employee Hicksville Machine Works. The company works on the fuselage, tail rotor head and landing gear for Stratford, Connecticut-based Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of Lockheed Martin.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) organized the gathering as part of his effort to spotlight the impact of the federal funding and the importance of Long Island’s defense industry.

The Black Hawk accounts for 5 to 10 percent of the revenue of Telephonics, which has about 1,000 employees in Huntington and its Farmingdale headquarters, said Kevin McSweeney, president of the company, which is a subsidiary of Manhattan-based Griffon Corp. About 40 to 50 Telephonics employees work on the Black Hawk, he said, and the funding will “keep our work force stable.”

McSweeney said Suozzi’s appearance at the facility, where he greeted employees, was the first time in memory that a congressman had visited a Telephonics plant.

Suozzi, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said New York had defense contracts worth about $6.3 billion annually, ranking it No. 14 in the country in fiscal 2014, according to Bloomberg. About $1.7 billion of that went to his congressional district on the North Shore of Long Island and northeast Queens.

Also attending the meeting was Noel Gibilaro, an executive at Old Bethpage-based Hitemco, which makes high-tech coatings used on Black Hawk components. Gibilaro said the company has more than 100 employees but that he was unable to specify the impact of the Black Hawk funding.

A Black Hawk contractor that did not attend Wednesday’s event was Edgewood-based CPI Aerostructures.

Douglas McCrosson, CPI Aero’s chief executive, said in a telephone interview Wednesday that 20 to 25 employees work on the Black Hawk, whose contracts accounted for about 10 percent of revenue in the quarter ended March 31.

McCrosson said the funding won’t result in additional hiring at the 250-person company but it will produce a “stable business.”