The Long Island Capital Alliance and the Long Island Software & Technology Network are partnering in hopes of bringing companies and investors together.
LICA, a local business development group, and LISTnet, a promoter of technology business growth on the Island, Thursday announced a new partnership designed to bring greater awareness to each other’s goals. The partnership makes each organization a sponsor of the other, and is meant to promote joint participation in future events.
“Our collective capabilities and industry relationships should prove worthwhile for the many emerging growth technology companies on Long Island,” Neil M. Kaufman, chairman of LICA, said in a statement.
“LICA is trying to bring funding to the tech industry on Long Island and some of our companies will need that funding,” said Peter Goldsmith, president of LISTnet. “Most of our members are small or medium sized companies. . . . This will get them the exposure.”
Goldsmith said a goal of the new partnership is to eventually form a funding committee that will pair tech companies with investors.
Last year, LICA partnered with the New York Institute of Technology to offer an educational series for entrepreneurs. The business group plans to hold a forum for technology companies March 10.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.