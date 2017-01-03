Long Island hospitals stand to lose more than $3 billion in revenue during the next decade if the Affordable Care Act is repealed without a meaningful replacement, the region’s main hospital lobbying group said.
“If they repeal this, and don’t do something to offset the cuts, it’s going to be staggering for every hospital,” Kevin Dahill, the president and chief executive of the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council, said on Tuesday.
Health care is a growing industry on Long Island. Employment in the sector climbed 4.4 percent in November from a year earlier to 222,600 and is expected to rise further in 2017 as the growing elderly population needs care and large health systems diversify and expand services.
On Long Island, 334,343 people have gained health care coverage since the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, according to the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council.
About 20 million individuals nationwide got health insurance coverage because of the Affordable Care Act, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
The Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council said the $3 billion hospitals stand to lose factors in reductions in Disproportionate Share Hospital payments, which reimburse hospitals that care for large numbers of insured patients. The cuts were made when the Affordable Care Act was passed.
Dahill said that if Obamacare is ended, and the DSH payments aren’t immediately increased to prior levels, Long Island hospitals’ average an operating margin of about 3 percent would be squeezed. The national hospital average operating margin is 6.4 percent.
The state average hospital operating margin is 1.3 percent, which is the second lowest in the nation, according to a joint statement issued by a consortium of New York hospital groups, including the Nassau-Suffolk Hospital Council.
The state group added that New York hospitals stand to lose about $24 billion over the next 10 years.
