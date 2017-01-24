Long Island’s unemployment rate inched down to 3.9 percent in December from 4 percent a year earlier, state Labor Department data released Tuesday show. It was the lowest rate for the month since 2007.
The number of unemployed residents fell by 2,200 to 56,800. Meanwhile, the number of people with jobs also fell by 11,900, to 1.4 million.
The drop in both the employment rolls and the jobless rate may indicate a growing number of retirees or discouraged workers, those residents who stopped looking for work because they didn’t believe they could find any. People not looking for jobs aren’t counted as unemployed.
The report comes after a separate department survey released last week showed that the Island’s employment market was growing at an annual rate of 17,300 jobs in December, the fastest pace in nine months.
Among the Island’s incorporated areas, Southampton Town had the highest jobless rate at 5.5 percent. North Hempstead and Smithtown both had the lowest — 3.4 percent.
The department uses year-over-year comparisons because the local data aren’t adjusted to reflect seasonal swings in employment. The comparable unemployment rates for the state and the nation were both 4.5 percent.
