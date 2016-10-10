Long Island’s newest shopping center, the Shoppes at East Wind, has opened in Wading River.
The Shoppes at East Wind houses 28 specialty retail and boutique stores, ranging from 500 to 2,000 square feet. The grand opening will be from Oct. 28 to 31 and will include Halloween activities.
The shopping center contains two dozen free-standing stores connected by brick-paved walkways. A variety of local merchants sell jewelry, artwork, clothing, bridal dresses, ice cream and pizza. It also has a carousel in a courtyard with hand-carved horses and other fantasy figures.
The Shoppes at East Wind is located on the 26-acre East Wind Long Island, a property that includes the luxury hotel The Inn, event venues The Cottage and The Estate, the Spa & Salon and restaurants.
“My roots are in small business, like the ones that are opening at the Shoppes at East Wind,” East Wind owner Kenn Barra, who purchased the property more than 25 years ago, said in a statement. “My vision was to create a destination where the local community and guests from The Inn will come and enjoy meeting shop owners, and exploring and buying what they have to offer.”
Stores at the Shoppes at East Wind include: The Beginning Apparel, Crushed Olive, The Painted Canvas, North Fork Bridal, shoe store Sole Provisions, The Cheese & Spice Market, American Pie, Tweets Ice Cream Café, Brezza Pizzeria, With All My Heart Floral Design Studio & Purple Peacock Paperie, The Jewelry Box & Gift Shoppe, Little Miss Sew It All and Solntse Hot Yoga.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.